Padres broadcaster Mark Sweeney previews their 2022 season on Opening Day





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres kick off their 2022 season in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

Yu Darvish will take the mound for the Padres, and Brian Bumgarner will start for the Diamondbacks.

Padres broadcaster Mark Sweeney previewed the season opener, and the 2022 season with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.