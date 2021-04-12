Padres commission Joe Musgrove mural at Grossmont High School

GROSSMONT (KUSI) – San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove’s no hitter is still the talk of the town.

Musgrove made history Friday night against the Texas Rangers as he threw the first no-hitter in San Diego Padres franchise history.

Musgrove grew up in San Diego, graduating from Grossmont High School in 2011.

Just days after his amazing performance, there is now an amazing mural highlighting his incredible achievement on the school’s campus.

The Padres commissioned the mural painted on a wall at Grossmont High School. The artwork was done by artists of “Ground Floor Mural,” the same couple who pained the Tony Gwynn mural in City Heights.