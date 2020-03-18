Padres create fund for game day employees as games postponed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres organization announced Wednesday it is partnering with Major League Baseball to create a $1 million fund for its game day employees at Petco Park while the start of the major league season is on hold due to the coronavirus.

“We appreciate and value our game day employees and their excellent work throughout the course of the year, and we hope that this fund can provide some relief during this difficult time,” a team statement says. “We will provide additional information to those affected employees as details of the fund are finalized in the coming days.”

Major League Baseball has canceled the rest of spring training and pushed back the start of the regular season at least eight weeks, according to Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Padres were scheduled to open the season with a four-game home stint against the Colorado Rockies starting March 26.