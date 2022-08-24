Padres ‘Dancing Groundskeeper’ Eric Edwards retires after 35 years

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eric Edwards may not be a familiar name to San Diego Padres fans, but he is definitely a familiar face.

Eric Edwards has been a member of the Padres grounds crew for the last 35 years, most notably known as the Dancing Groundskeeper.

Edwards’ final game was last Friday at Petco Park, as the Padres hosted the Washington Nationals.

But he’s not 100% retired just yet, if the Padres make the playoffs, Edwards says he will be back!

Edwards received a standing ovation Friday from fans at Petco Park, and stopped by the KUSI News studio to reflect on his career, as we hope to see him a few more times in October.