Padres distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1,000 families in-need





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are teaming up with the San Diego Food Bank to help 1,000 families this Thanksgiving.

Their goal was to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys and traditional sides to families identified by the San Diego Food Bank and military families from the USO.

Allie Wagner went live at Petco Park with details on the team’s efforts to help the community.