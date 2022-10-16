Padres down Dodgers 5-3, clinch NLCS berth

Padres

The Padres are moving on to the National League Championship Series after defeating the Dodgers 5-3 infront of a sold out crowd at Petco Park.

San Diego went into the seventh inning trailing their northern rivals 3-0, but scored five runs with massive hits from Jake Cronenworth and Juan Soto. From there it was up to the Padres bullpen, with Josh Hader, who was acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers mid-season, slamming the door shut with a flawless ninth inning.

When asked about the victory, pitcher Mike Clevinger spoke about the role the Padres play in San Diego, telling KUSI, “I know it means a lot especially with us being the only team here now.”

From here, the Padres will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Championship Series. Philadelphia downed the defending champion Atlanta Braves three games to one on their way to the NLCS.

The Championship round is set to start on Tuesday, October 18th at Petco Park. KUSI will have you covered throughout the playoffs as the Padres seek a third trip in franchise history to the World Series.