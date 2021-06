Padres fan gets jersey from Manny Machado after home run catch





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last Friday, Ricky Magana risked life and limb for a barehanded catch on Manny Machado’s home run ball.

That catch made him an overnight sensation. and since Friday Manny Machado generously signed a jersey and chatted with Ricky while he enjoyed seats next to the dugout courtesy of the Padres.

Magana joined Good Morning San Diego to share his incredible story.