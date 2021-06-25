Padres fan Ricky MaGana discusses his barehanded catch of Manny Machado’s homerun

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – If you haven’t seen it by now, check this out.

During Wednesday’s series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, Manny Machado crushed a home run deep into the left field stands.

Padres fan Ricky Magana was there with his friends, and made an incredible one handed catch with his bare hand over the railing.

Magana joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share his excitement around making the catch off the bat of one of his favorite players.