Padres fan who caught Manny Machado home run with bare hand holds fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ricky Magana from Fallbrook caught a baseball at a recent Padres game, and now, he’s turned his lucky move into charity.

After Magana made the catch, Manny Machado signed the ball and a Padres Jersey.

Specially designed shirts highlighting Magana’s catch will be sold to help Fallbrook Boys & Girls Club.

Magana is signing t-shirts today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fallbrook Sporting Goods, located at 211 N. Main Ave. in Fallbrook.