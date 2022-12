Padres fund bike giveaway during Holiday Giving Tour

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres surprised over 125 second and third-graders with new bikes and helmets on Thursday, Dec. 8 in the spirit of their Holiday Giving Tour.

The Padres, as a staple of San Diego community and culture, have made it a priority to support families during the holidays through gift donations, etc.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at Balboa Elementary School with the details.