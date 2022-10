Padres Hall of Famer Dave Winfield discusses the team’s current postseason run

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are in Philadelphia getting ready for Game 3 of the NLCS.

The series is tied 1-1, and Padres Hall of Famer Dave Winfield thinks the Padres have what it takes to make it to the World Series.

Winfield discussed the current postseason run with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on Good Morning San Diego.