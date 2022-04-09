Padres heritage baseball event honors 75 years since Robinson broke color barrier

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier, changing the game forever.

Young, Black & ‘N Business will be taking 75 baseball players from Lincoln, Morse, and San Diego High Schools to the April 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in Major League Baseball.

Roosevelt William III, Founder of Young Black & N’ Business, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the historic moment in baseball and Black history.