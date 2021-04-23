Padres hold off Dodgers 3-2 in resumption of SoCal rivalry

AP,
Posted:

AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres opened the second series of the season between Southern California’s big baseball rivals with a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trent Grisham, Manny Machado

San Diego Padres’ Trent Grisham, right, celebrates his solo home run with Manny Machado (13) during the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Jurickson Profar singled and scored the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning, and Trent Grisham homered and had two hits.

Los Angeles took two of three in San Diego last weekend, but the Padres answered with timely hits, strong pitching and a fantastic inning-ending double play in the eighth, capping yet another well-played matchup between two stacked rosters.

AJ Pollock and Sheldon Neuse hit back-to-back homers leading off the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers.

Categories: Sports