Padres introduce new manager Bob Melvin to San Diego

Allison Edmonds,
Posted:

Allison Edmonds

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-yearcontract with Bob Melvin to become the 22nd manager in franchise history, theteam announced today.   Melvin was the manager of the Oakland A’s. He agreed to a contractoption with the A’s for the 2022 season, but the A’s allowed Melvin tointerview with the Padres, who hoped he would bring a veteran presence to theclubhouse and dugout.   “Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendouswealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major Leaguelevel,” said A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and generalmanager of the Padres. “Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a truelove of baseball and a natural presence to lead.   “It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the bestin his players throughout his managerial career,” Preller said. “We believethat Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver achampionship to the city of San Diego.”   Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year award winner. He managedthe A’s for 11 seasons, and was the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks andSeattle Mariners. He has a .514 winning percentage as a manager and guided theA’s to four winning seasons in a row.   The team will officially announce him as manager at an 11 a.m. newsconference Monday at Petco Park. He will wear the number 3.   The Padres were 79-83 in 2021, finishing in third place in theNational League West Division.   Jayce Tingler was fired as manager of the Padres at the end of the2021 season on Oct. 6, ending a two-year tenure during which he took the teamto the 2020 National League Division Series.   Tingler’s final record with the club was 116-106 for a winningpercentage of .523 — second behind only Jack McKeon, who led the team from1988 to 1990 and went 193-164.   “Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres,leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason forthe first time in 15 years,” said Preller earlier this month. “I havetremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend.   “After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, wefelt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championshippotential in San Diego,” Preller said.   Following 2020’s abbreviated season, which led to the postseasonberth, a win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game and beingswept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Friars began 2021 on a hotstreak.   The team entered the 2021 season with high expectations after signingFernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year extension and acquiring catcher VictorCaratini, infielder Ha-Seong Kim and pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, MarkMelancon and Joe Musgrove.   El Cajon-native Musgrove made history with the Padres on April 9,notching the organization’s first no-hitter, and ending the longest no-hitdrought by a team in MLB history.   The Padres raced to a 66-49 record and were in the running for a wildcard spot into late summer before collapsing. San Diego went 13-34 the rest ofthe way and was eliminated from playoff contention on Sept. 25.   The Padres finished 28 games behind the division-winning San FranciscoGiants.

Categories: KUSI