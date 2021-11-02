Padres introduce new manager Bob Melvin to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The San Diego Padres have agreed to a three-year

contract with Bob Melvin to become the 22nd manager in franchise history, the

team announced today.

Melvin was the manager of the Oakland A’s. He agreed to a contract

option with the A’s for the 2022 season, but the A’s allowed Melvin to

interview with the Padres, who hoped he would bring a veteran presence to the

clubhouse and dugout.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous

wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League

level,” said A.J. Preller, president of baseball operations and general

manager of the Padres. “Throughout the process, Bob showed our group a true

love of baseball and a natural presence to lead.

“It was immediately evident how he’s been able to bring out the best

in his players throughout his managerial career,” Preller said. “We believe

that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a

championship to the city of San Diego.”

Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year award winner. He managed

the A’s for 11 seasons, and was the manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks and

Seattle Mariners. He has a .514 winning percentage as a manager and guided the

A’s to four winning seasons in a row.

The team will officially announce him as manager at an 11 a.m. news

conference Monday at Petco Park. He will wear the number 3.

The Padres were 79-83 in 2021, finishing in third place in the

National League West Division.

Jayce Tingler was fired as manager of the Padres at the end of the

2021 season on Oct. 6, ending a two-year tenure during which he took the team

to the 2020 National League Division Series.

Tingler’s final record with the club was 116-106 for a winning

percentage of .523 — second behind only Jack McKeon, who led the team from

1988 to 1990 and went 193-164.

“Jayce accomplished a great deal in his two seasons with the Padres,

leading our team through an unprecedented pandemic and into the postseason for

the first time in 15 years,” said Preller earlier this month. “I have

tremendous respect for him as a coach, colleague and friend.

“After much thought and consideration over the last several weeks, we

felt change was necessary at this time to ultimately reach our championship

potential in San Diego,” Preller said.

Following 2020’s abbreviated season, which led to the postseason

berth, a win against the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card game and being

swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS, the Friars began 2021 on a hot

streak.

The team entered the 2021 season with high expectations after signing

Fernando Tatis Jr. to a 14-year extension and acquiring catcher Victor

Caratini, infielder Ha-Seong Kim and pitchers Yu Darvish, Blake Snell, Mark

Melancon and Joe Musgrove.

El Cajon-native Musgrove made history with the Padres on April 9,

notching the organization’s first no-hitter, and ending the longest no-hit

drought by a team in MLB history.

The Padres raced to a 66-49 record and were in the running for a wild

card spot into late summer before collapsing. San Diego went 13-34 the rest of

the way and was eliminated from playoff contention on Sept. 25.

The Padres finished 28 games behind the division-winning San Francisco

Giants.