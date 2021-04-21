Padres invite 102-year-old Carolyn Tryer to watch game from owner’s box after vaccination

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Earlier this week, a viewer, Jessica Bobbitt, reached out to us to share a story about her 102-year-old grandmother, Carolyn Tryer.

Jessica said her grandmother had just celebrated her 102nd birthday, and is a huge San Diego Padres fan.

Jessica said Carolyn has been fully vaccinated, and trying to attend a game in-person.

KUSI ran the story on Good Morning San Diego, and the Padres ended up inviting Carolyn to watch Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers from the owner’s box.

Tryer attended the game, and the Padres put her on the big screen!

Here is some footage of Carolyn at the game:

Fully vaccinated and ready to return to normal life. 102-year-old Carolyn Tryer is a huge Padres fan and has been trying to attend a game, but was having a hard time finding tickets. After we ran the story, the @Padres reached out and invited her to the owner's box! pic.twitter.com/Nh5P5jDO50 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 20, 2021

