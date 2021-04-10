Padres legend Randy Jones on Musgrave’s historic no-hitter and his virtual run event





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Randy Jones, Padres legend, bubbled over in jubilation at the historic no-hitter accomplished by Padres player Joe Musgrove on April 9.

Jones is also holding a Virtual Randy Jones Run, Walk & Roll for Independence to raise money for programs and services for infants, adolescents, and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Former San Diego Padre and National League CY Young Award Winner, Jones, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell to discuss his reaction to Musgrove’s no-hitter and the charity event.