Padres lose to the Dodgers 5-3, still in the running in best-of-five division series





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tuesday, Oct. 11 in their first matchup of the playoffs, the Padres lost to the Dodgers 5-3 in Los Angeles.

This, however, is not the end of the road. The Padres are still in the running in the best-of-five division series. KUSI’s Allie Wagner is calling this a best-case scenario loss.