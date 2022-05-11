Padres Manager, Bob Melvin, misses game for prostate surgery

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Tonight the Padres will finish off their home series against the cubs but Padres Manager, Bob Melvin, will be absent from the game.

Melvin, will undergo prostate surgery on Wednesday. He addressed the situation first thing Tuesday when he held the daily media session. Here’s what he had to say.

“I’m OK . Real quickly, let’s minimize this. I’m going to have surgery tomorrow. It’s going to be prostate surgery. So is what it is. Timetable is hopefully at the longest I just miss this road trip.”

