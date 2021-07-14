Padres news partnership with American Legion Baseball

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – American Legion baseball brings together the patriotic values of the Legion and youth sports so that the community contribution of veterans is not lost with our senior veterans but is instill in our youth

For over three years, Tom and Peter Seidler have been key supporters of American Legion Baseballs rebirth in San Diego

The Padres sponsorship of Hoover High School (home of Ted Williams Field) has been instrumental in building Legion baseball at inner-city schools

The San Diego Padres are the inaugural Premier Partner of the California State Championship Baseball program. A Premier Partner is a leader in the community who promotes the growth of youth sports.

Judy Leonardi is the Spokesperson for the American Legion California Baseball Program and joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss the partnership.

“The California Baseball Program is proud to have the San Diego Padres on the American Legion team and look forward to their leadership inspiring all MLB teams in California to join as well,” said Leonardi.