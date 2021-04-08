Padres Pedal the Cause joins forces to provide Groceries 4 Good

The Padres Volunteer Team, Padres Pedal the Cause and Susan G. Komen San Diego have partnered with Albertsons/Vons to provide groceries to those in need. Specifically to patients and families who are currently undergoing cancer treatments and are home bound. The groups are pooling together resources to be able to assist and deliver groceries so they can remain at home.

The Padres Pedal the Cause began eight years ago as a way to raise money with 100% of fundraising efforts going towards cancer research here in San Diego. They will still be having a virtual event on May 8th, but will have cheering stations around the county.

For more information visit gopedal.org/groceries4good If you are interested in volunteering or donation product, please email admin@gopedal.org

