Padres Pedal the cause looks for volunteers before the big race April 9th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The fundraiser, Padres Pedal the Cause, is happening this Saturday on April 9th.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon was out at Orange Theory a leading charge as part as their volunteer crew.

“Padres Pedal” is San Diego’s most impactful fundraising experience with more than $15 million raised to date to fund 78 innovative research grants in all types of cancer.

Registration is now open for all forms of participation. To register for Padres Pedal the Cause, please visit https://www.curebound.org/padrespedal