Padres Pedal the Cause teams up with Lululemon for Sweat Week

Padres Pedal the Cause is happening on May 6th but this week they have teamed up with lululemon to raise critical funds to accelerate cures for cancer. Sweat Week will offer a variety of virtual fitness class, hosted by lululemon, from April 25-30th, 2021. The virtual events are a unique opportunity to participate in your favorite fitness class or discover a new favorite class taught by lululemon ambassadors, all while supporting cancer research. A $20 donation is recommended for each class and 100% of funds will go directly to save cancer patient’s lives in San Diego. See the full schedule of classes and make your donation at www.gopedal.org/sweatweek