Padres pitcher and San Diego native opens new gym for baseball players in Miramar

9 years of work and vision all leading up to this moment. Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove opening a symbiotic training center in Miramar.

The San Diego native Musgrove saying, “For everything to finally come down to this day and to finally get it ready.. and have that vision come to reality is really exciting for us.”

The facility targeted for baseball players from preps to pros, giving athletes the chance to take advantage of an indoor pitching mound, weight room, therapy rooms, and even a data analytics system that can help up everyone’s game.

The atmosphere giving athletes the opportunity to become more of a well-rounded player and a pathway for success.

