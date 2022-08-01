Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove signs 5-year contract extension

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Padres star pitcher Joe Musgrove has signed a 5-year contract extension with the San Diego Padres.

Musgrove, a San Diego native, told the media after signing that he was very excited to stay in San Diego, and could tell the franchise values him.

Joe Musgrove and the Padres President of Baseball Operations and General Manager A.J. Preller held a press conference Monday announcing the extension. KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was there, reporting what it was like in the locker room.

Joe timelining what it took to get here, how he and his dad mapped out getting here someday, and what it means for his teammates to be here 🥹 #padres pic.twitter.com/P4oP1rj8dM

The San Diego Padres published the following press release detailing Musgrove’s contract extension:

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres have signed right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove to a five-year contract extension through the 2027 season, President of Baseball Operations & General Manager A.J. Preller announced today.

Musgrove, 29, has an 8-4 record with a 2.65 ERA (34 ER, 115.1 IP), 0.99 WHIP and 114 strikeouts to just 27 walks in 18 starts for the Padres this season. He earned his first-career All-Star selection in 2022 and pitched a scoreless inning for the National League in the Midsummer Classic on July 19th at Dodger Stadium. Earlier this year, the El Cajon, Calif. native became the first pitcher in Major League history to post an 8-0 record (or better) with an ERA of 1.60-or-lower and 80+ strikeouts over his first 12 appearances of a season. Among all qualifying NL starters, Musgrove currently ranks T-3rd in quality starts (15), 5th in H/9.0 IP (6.79), 6th in ERA, and 8th in SO/BB (4.24), BB/9.0 IP (2.11) and WHIP.

“Since joining the Padres, Joe has excelled as a pitcher, teammate and respected leader in the San Diego community,” said Padres Chairman Peter Seidler. “I have a great feeling knowing that Joe will be an important and significant part of our organization for many years to come.”

“Joe has consistently performed at a high level over the last two seasons, throwing the first no-hitter in Padres history and becoming an All-Star,” said Preller. “He personifies a championship-level mindset and elevates the teammates around him. We’re extremely happy to have Joe as part of our core group moving forward as we work to bring a World Series title to San Diego.”

On April 9, 2021, in his second start as a Padre, Musgrove tossed the first no-hitter in franchise history against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the club’s 8,206th game. He set or tied career highs during the 2021 season in a variety of categories, including innings pitched (181.1), strikeouts (203), ERA (3.18) wins (11) and games started (31). Musgrove was also named the Padres representative for the 2021 Roberto Clemente Award, the annual recognition of a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Over seven Major League seasons between the Houston Astros (2016-17), Pittsburgh Pirates (2018-20) and Padres (2021-present), Musgrove has gone 48-51 with a 3.82 ERA (337 ER, 793.1 IP) with a .240 opponents AVG, 1.16 WHIP and 13.4 WAR across 158 appearances (132 starts). His 2.64 career ERA (46 ER, 156.0 IP) at Petco Park is the lowest in the ballpark’s history (min. 25 starts), ahead of Jake Peavy’s 2.75 ERA (184 ER, 602.0 IP). Musgrove made seven relief appearances for the Astros during their 2017 World Series championship run and earned the win in Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, tossing a scoreless 10th inning in Houston’s 13-12 victory. Originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays as a first-round selection (46th overall) in the 2011 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Grossmont High School (Calif.), Musgrove was acquired by the Padres in a seven-player, three-team trade with the New York Mets and Pirates on January 19, 2021.