Padres place starter Lamet, reliever Kela on injured list

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres placed right-hander Dinelson Lamet on the 10-day injured list with right forearm inflammation, a day after he came out of his season debut after just two innings.

The Padres also placed reliever Keone Kela on the IL with right shoulder inflammation.

Manager Jayce Tingler says Lamet “feels very, very good” and there’s a chance Lamet will be activated when he’s eligible.

Lamet’s quick exit after throwing just 29 pitches in two scoreless innings was startling.

He had been brought along slowly after leaving his final regular-season start of 2020 due to elbow discomfort and then missing the playoffs.