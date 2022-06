Padres prep for crucial series against the Dodgers in L.A.

The San Diego Padres are getting ready to head to L.A. for the first time this season. A series that could give them first place and put them in a good spot at the start of July. The Friars are currently just 1.5 games back of the Dodgers for first place going into the four game set.

The Dodgers currently hold the season series over the Padres two games to one.