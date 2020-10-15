Padres priorities this offseason pitching and Fernando Tatis Jr. extension

San Diego Padres priorities this offseason are in no particular order. To sew up the pitching rotation heading into the 2021 season. Also, to make sure they take care of one of the best young talented players in the majors Fernando Tatis Jr. Padres General Manager AJ Preller addressed the media on Wednesday about what he thinks will happen after the World Series champion is crowned. A stellar season for the Friars after making it to the postseason for the first time since 2006. Padres were eliminated in the divisional round against National League West foes the Los Angeles Dodgers.