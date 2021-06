Padres re-open to 100% capacity at Petco Park on Thursday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres return home Thursday to celebrate Petco Park’s return to 100% capacity.

The Padres were operating at 33% capacity due to pandemic health restrictions.

Sr. VP of Marketing, Chris Connolly, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about all of the giveaways and promotions that the Padres will have for the remainder of the season along with the pageantry of Re-opening Day.