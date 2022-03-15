Padres Spring Training Update: Locker room talk and optimistic press conferences





PEORIA (KUSI) – Three days from the first spring training game on Friday, where the San Diego Padres will face off against the Seattle Mariners.

KUSI’s Allison Edmonds was out in the locker rooms this morning getting the inside scoop this morning.

She said that the mood has drastically changed after Fernando Tatis Jr. announced that he would be out for several months out of the season after injuring his wrist.

Locker room opened at 7:30 and she talked to some of the players in the locker rooms about trade rumors, this season, and even getting some inside looks in the personal lives of some players.

Edmonds talked with first baseman Eric Hosmer about trade rumors and he responded with “we’re all used to the rumors, get used to the talk. We just have to be ready to go,” followed by “The only thing I have to prove is to my teammates.”

She got to sit in on a press conference with Peter Seidler and Erik Greupner later in the morning where she tweeted out some optimism coming from within the headquarters of the Padres.

Seidler: “I want to win every single game, every single year. I’m a believer, I’m an optimist. That being said If you’re going to fall off a cliff, like we did last year. Might as well make it dramatic, and they did.”

