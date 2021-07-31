Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. hurt on slide, leaves game

AP,
Posted:

AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. of the San Diego Padres appeared to injure his left shoulder sliding awkwardly into third base against the Colorado Rockies and left the game.

Rockies Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., center, is helped off the field by manager Jayce Tingler, left, and a trainer during the first inning the team’s baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, July 30, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Tatis, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, singled and advanced on Manny Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman Ryan McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field.

Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Brendan Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Categories: Sports