Padres star Tatis has shoulder problem, to be re-evaluated

SAN DIEGO (AP) – The flash and dash of Fernando Tatis Jr. came to a sudden halt Tuesday when the star San Diego Padres shortstop slowly walked off the field after making an awkward throw in an exhibition game.

The Padres said Tatis had discomfort in his non-throwing left shoulder and would be re-evaluated Wednesday.

Tatis went into the hole to backhand a grounder in the third inning against Cincinnati in Peoria, Arizona.

Tatis’ throwing motion seemed off, even though he got the out.

The 22-year-old Tatis began to leave the diamond and was met by manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer.