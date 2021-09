Padres to hold Alzheimer’s Awareness Theme Game





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres’ Tuesday game against the Giants will be in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness.

The Glenner Alzheimer’s Family Centers have teamed up with the Padres to bring San Diegans Alzheimer’s Awareness Night. Chief Marketing Officer, Lisa D. Tyburski, spoke with KUSI’s Logan Byrnes about the upcoming game.