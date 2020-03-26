Padres to play ‘God Bless America’ at empty Petco Park





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Padres planned to play “God Bless America” at empty Petco Park at 1:10 p.m. PT Thursday, which would have been the scheduled time for first pitch of their opening day game against the Colorado Rockies.

With the season delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Padres planned to play the song “as a symbol of solidarity with our resilient country and all of you during this time of crisis,” the team said in a social media posting.

The Padres also said they would partner with Phil’s BBQ, a local chain with a concession stand at Petco Park, to provide lunch for UCSD Healthcare and San Diego Blood Bank employees and volunteers.

Some Padres players have been using Petco Park for workouts since Monday. They are limited to small groups and must follow social distancing guidelines.

A message to our loyal fans 🤎 pic.twitter.com/PGVXDnQ73K — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 26, 2020