Padres watch parties pop up around San Diego





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres are in the National League Championship Series for the first time since 1998, and San Diego is buzzing with excitement.

Padres watch parties are popping up across San Diego, the largest of which will be at Petco Park where fans will congregate to watch their team play the Phillies in Game 3 all the way in Philadelphia.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live at Petco Park to take a look at the Padres watch party schedule and explain to viewers how they can get a piece of the action.

The Padres Watch Party schedule at Petco Park is as follows:

Game 3: Fri., Oct. 21 – First Pitch at 4:37 PM; Gates Open at 2:30 PM (SOLD OUT)

Game 4: Sat., Oct. 22 – First Pitch at 4:45 PM; Gates Open at 2:30 PM (SOLD OUT)

Game 5: Sun., Oct. 23 – First Pitch at 11:37 AM; Gates Open at 9:30 AM

More info: https://www.mlb.com/padres/fans/watch-party