Padres weekend recap with Paul Rudy and Chris Ello





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Padres will be playing the Phillies in a home game at Petco Park on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Chris Ello from “Gwynn & Chris” on 97.3 The Fan joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss the Padres’ lineup and the talent both teams have displayed this season.

This Padres game follows two back-to-back wins vs. the Dodgers. The Phillies and the Padres are both wild cards, making this game extra suspenseful for both cities.

(BELOW) KUSI’s Allie Wagner and Diane Tuazon went live at Petco Park and Cafe Adesso to talk to fans and get a look at skyrocketing merchandise sales.