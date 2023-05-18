PAJA to host Special Election Candidate Forum for District 4 supervisor candidates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nathan Fletcher’s seat will be filled via special election, as was decided by the remaining members of the County Board of Supervisors.

Candidates include two-term Councilwoman Monica Montgomery-Steppe, Amy Reichert, and Marine Corps Veteran and VetVoice Foundation CEO Janessa Goldbeck.

The three candidates will meet at the Copley Price Family YMCA on Thursday, May 18 for a Special Election Candidate Forum hosted by Shane Harris, president of the People’s Association of Justice Advocates.

Goldbeck joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss the event as well as her campaign platform.