Palestinian UN ambassador challenges Biden admin

(AP) – The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations is challenging the Biden administration to show results from its diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, pointing to the U.S. repeatedly blocking U.N. Security Council action on grounds it would interfere with its diplomatic efforts.

Riyad Mansour said “if the Biden administration can exert all of their pressure to bring an end to the aggression against our people, nobody is going to stand in their way.”

But he said nobody has succeeded yet, so the U.S. argument that a council statement would interfere with efforts to achieve a cease-fire “does not hold water.”