Palm Trees in San Diego are dying due to common beetle infestation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Palm trees are dying all across San Diego County, and scientists are blaming it on a beetle infestation.

In fact, about ten thousand palm trees are estimated to have been killed so far by the South American Palm Weevil insect.

Urban Forest Arborist Jordan Zien, from A Plus Tree Service, explained why these infestations have become so common, and what you can do to prevent them from happening.

Zien explained that it’s extremely difficult to get rid of the Palm Weevil once they’ve settled in, and emphasized the importance of using preventative techniques to give your palm tree a chance to live.

To see all of A Plus Tree Service’s treatment techniques, visit their website: aplustree.com