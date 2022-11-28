Palomar Health hosts toy drive for employee families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Palomar Health Foundation made wishes come true for over 200 children of employee families this holiday season.

Inspired by Little Tommy’s Breaking and Entering Christmas, the foundation put on “Santa’s Workshop”, a program designed to assist the struggling families of Palomar Health employees through an event taking place Dec. 19 & 20.

KUSI’s Lauren Phinney was joined by President and CEO Kristin Gaspar of Palomar Health to discuss the event and how the community can get involved. Donations of unwrapped toys will be accepted through Dec. 17.

More info can be found on their website.