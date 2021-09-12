Palomar Health is raising money for more physician sleep rooms in North County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the pandemic continues, health care workers are burning out from shifts that run almost 24 hours.

Now, the Palomar Health Foundation is raising money to build more sleep rooms for doctors and they need the community’s help.

President and CEO of the Palomar Health Foundation, Kristin Gaspar, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the fundraiser in further detail.

The new rooms would provide more resting space for health care workers if need be, especially if the workers need to stay overnight, Gaspar explained.