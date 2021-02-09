Palomar Health unveils country’s first clinic offering vaccines, testing and antibiotic therapy

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The old Palomar Hospital off of East Valley Parkway is now what Palomar Health calls a COVID-19 resource clinic, a clinic that offers vaccines testing and antibody therapy.

It’s the first clinic in the country that offers all three in one location according to the President & CEO of Palomar Health.

There was a steady line of cars Tuesday of vaccination appointments showing up. The clinic accommodates both drive-through vehicles and walk ups but everyone must have an appointment.

Bettie and Tom Ferren were quick to get a spot, telling KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez, “Are you kidding, we’re ready! This is great. They open this and we live in Vista, but we didn’t have anything right there so this is good!”

The old Palomar hospital is set to be demolished to make way for a commercial and residential project but not before officials decided to use it to possibly help save some lives.

Vaccinations are offered Tuesday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Testing and antibody therapy are offered on specific days and time whatever service you need you need to make an appointment at Palomar Health’s website.

KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez has the details.