Palomar LHP and San Marcos HS alum Kyle Carr gets drafted by Yankees in 3rd round

North County standout Kyle Carr getting selected by the New York Yankees in the 3rd round, the Yankees taking Carr with their 2nd pick in the draft.

The left handed pitcher coming out of Palomar College, overcoming injuries his freshman year at USD.. is committed to play at TCU. But when asked what the plan is going forward, the 97th overall pick saying, “I think the plan is to sign with the Yankees.. I’m excited about it.”

A San Marcos High School graduate as well, the former Knight adding, “I think Coach Dufek.. he helped me out a lot, he helped me mature a lot mentally too. He was a tough coach to play for but he taught me so much and I don’t know if I would be hear without him.”