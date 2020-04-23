Palomar Medical Center creates a “Hospital Within A Hospital” to treat coronavirus patients
ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Two and a half weeks after the announcement, the San Diego region now has a “Hospital Within A Hosptial” in case of a sudden, significant surge of coronavirus patients.
The 202-bed emergency overflow medical facility — which will not be used unless the county’s resources are stretched too thin — occupies two formerly vacant floors of Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was there as County Supervisors opened the facility.