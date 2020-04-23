Palomar Medical Center creates a “Hospital Within A Hospital” to treat coronavirus patients

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – Two and a half weeks after the announcement, the San Diego region now has a “Hospital Within A Hosptial” in case of a sudden, significant surge of coronavirus patients.

The 202-bed emergency overflow medical facility — which will not be used unless the county’s resources are stretched too thin — occupies two formerly vacant floors of Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was there as County Supervisors opened the facility.

“Hospital within a hospital.” Palomar Medical Center never finished its to two floors, holding them, so to speak, for future expansion. Now the vacant space is a hospital within a… in case of a sudden, significant surge in Covid patients pic.twitter.com/qNo2yidgT6 — Ed Lenderman (@EdLendermanKUSI) April 23, 2020

I'm proud/awed by the generosity of businesses & charities, coordination of our healthcare network, & tireless work of all levels of gov't that led to this 202-bed hospital w/in a hospital at @PalomarHealth. It is my hope that after today, we never have to open these doors again. pic.twitter.com/Yuri82vW52 — Kristin Gaspar (@KristinDGaspar) April 23, 2020