PANCAN PurpleStride San Diego 2022 event raises money for pancreatic cancer patients





MISSION BAY (KUSI) – San Diegans participated in a nation-wide event to raise money for pancreatic cancer patients.

The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosted the Purplestride walk over at De Anza Cove in Mission Bay Sunday morning.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live from the event with more details.