Pancreatic Cancer Action Network hosting virtual event for 10th anniversary of PurpleStride Walk

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Pancreatic cancer is an extremely tough disease to diagnose and treat but for one man this cancer has become his badge of survival.

Robert Duran is a six and half year survivor of pancreatic cancer .

Duran joined KUSI to talk about his story and an event coming up this Sunday that everyone can take part in.

For information on Purple Stride and The Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer, visit the website here.