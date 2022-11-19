Pandemic-ignited outdoor dining approved in Solana Beach through end of 2023





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outdoor dining became popular over the course of the pandemic at restaurants that did not traditionally offer the option through the implementation of sidewalk and street extensions of restaurants.

Now that the pandemic seems behind us, many restaurants do not wish to sacrifice this amenity. The outdoor dining setup was given an approved extension in Solana Beach through the end of 2023 last week.

KUSI’s Logan Byrnes was joined by Attorney Michael Curran to discuss the implications of this recent development.