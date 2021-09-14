Pandemic Pizza launches a pop-up location at Storyhouse Spirits

EAST VILLAGE (KUSI) – Pandemic Pizza is a local business that started after all owners were furloughed from their jobs due to COVID-19 restrictions. The owners started making pizza in their apartment building and it quickly grew into something the community loves. Their first location opened at RoVino The Foodery in Little Italy and now they are making waves to permanently call Storyhouse Spirits in the East Village, Pandemic Pizza’s new home.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spoke with one of Pandemic Pizza’s partners, John Lucero about the new spot and what the response has been from the community over the past year.