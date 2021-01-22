Pandemic Pizza raising money to donate to The Barstool Fund





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A pizza joint in Downtown San Diego, Pandemic Pizza, is continuing to do give back to the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last few months, Pandemic Pizza has been donating $1 of every pizza sold, to a local charity.

But now they are donating $1 of every pizza sold to The Barstool Fund which was set up by the Barstool Sports founder, Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy has raised close to $30 million already and has provided financial relief to dozens of small businesses across the country.

The owner of Pandemic Pizza, Brandon Sloan, saw what Portnoy is doing and thought it would be a good cause to contribute some of their profits to.

KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited Pandemic Pizza on Good Morning San Diego to find out more about what they are doing to support The Barstool Fund.

To donate, visit: www.barstoolsports.com/the-barstool-fund

One bite, everybody knows the rules! Pandemic Pizza in San Diego is donating $1 from every pizza sold to the @BarstoolFund, started by @StoolPresidente, which is nearing $30 million.@KMcKinnonKUSI's review gave it a solid 9.51 rating! More info: https://t.co/dMilG2AcMQ pic.twitter.com/zcgSDIt9Y8 — KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 22, 2021

Pandemic Pizza is contributing to the #barstoolfund. $1 from every pizza sold will benefit the Barstool Fund all month long. @stoolpresidente has raised almost 30-million dollars to help small businesses around the country survive through the pandemic @KUSINews pic.twitter.com/UvvPZPOArK — Kacey McKinnon (@KMcKinnonKUSI) January 22, 2021