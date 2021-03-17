Pandemic restrictions force business owners to change course or close for good





SOLANA BEACH (KUSI) – With San Diego County making it into the red tier, businesses are preparing to resume indoor activities beginning Wednesday.

However, hundreds of businesses never made it to this point after the multiple shutdowns.

Others had to change direction from how they do business to what they offer as a business, just in order to survive.

When the pandemic started, “MUSE” in Solana Beach was a thriving hair salon.

After the third round of shutdowns for her industry, owner Christy Helm had to change her business if she wanted to stay in business.

Her hair salon MUSE became Boutique MUSE at 247 South Highway 101, offering clothing and other items.

Helm said she had to make this choice since retail was allowed to open, while salons either had expensive options for operation or were completely shut down.

Now, after two decades in the region, time will tell whether she’ll be able to stay in business.

Helm says she’s just one of the many businesses forever impacted by selective restrictions during the pandemic.

Online shopping is coming soon to Boutique MUSE, but in the meantime, products can be browsed on the website.