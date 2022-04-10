Panga boat capsizes near Ocean Beach Pier, killing 1, hospitalizing 3

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – One man died and three others were hospitalized Sunday when their panga boat carrying about 10 suspected migrants capsized near the Ocean Beach Pier, authorities said.

A Coast Guard helicopter spotted a possible body washed up near Dog Beach early Sunday and San Diego lifeguards found the body and performed CPR on the man, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Adam Stanton. The man was declared dead at the scene.

All 10 suspected migrants were adult males, he said.

The three people who were rescued were taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment.

The panga was found shortly after midnight washed up on the beach.